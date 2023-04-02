Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) convincingly by eight wickets in the fifth match of IPL 2023. The game took place on Sunday, April 2, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being put in to bat first, MI got off to a poor start. Openers Ishan Kishan (10 off 13) and Rohit Sharma (1 off 10) struggled with timing and fell inside the powerplay after eating up deliveries.

Cameron Green came in and hit a fluent drive for a boundary but followed the openers back to the pavilion soon after. Tilak Varma (84* off 46 balls) played a blistering knock when the wickets kept tumbling around him to push MI to a competitive total of 171/7.

It was one-way traffic in the chase. RCB openers Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf du Plessis (73) sealed the fate of the game with their 148-run partnership in 14.5 overs.

Arshad Khan and Cameron Green dismissed Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik in successive overs after that, but it only delayed the inevitable. Kohli finished the game in style with a six in the 17th over as RCB started the new season with a commanding win.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said:

"Obviously didn't have a great start with the bat in the first six overs but I thought it was a good effort towards the end from Tilak especially and few of the other batters. To get to 170 was a great effort but we didn't turn up with the ball and execute."

He added:

"These things happen. First game of the season, we need to get those things right. I feel we didn't bat well enough to get enough runs."

Rohit was also asked about missing Jasprit Bumrah, who is sidelined due to a back injury. He said:

"Injuries are not in our control, we can't do much about it. The other guys in the setup are quite talented as well. We need to give them that support. Just the first game of the season, there's a lot to look forward to."

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Rohit Sharmaaaaaa #RCBvMI Ladies and Gentlemen here's our own NBDC boy with the marvellous 1 runs off just 10 balls in his very first match of IPL 2023,Rohit Sharmaaaaaa Ladies and Gentlemen here's our own NBDC boy with the marvellous 1 runs off just 10 balls in his very first match of IPL 2023,Rohit Sharmaaaaaa 🔥🔥 #RCBvMI https://t.co/0DccuqBjeO

Sagar @sagarcasm Mumbai Indians losing the first match of the season Mumbai Indians losing the first match of the season https://t.co/ncnJsEYio8

RCB will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6 while MI will face Chennai Super Kings on April 8.

Poll : 0 votes