RCB vs PBKS Final (3/6): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the triumph, RCB ended an 18-year wait to clinch their maiden title in the T20 league. Sent into bat, Bengaluru scored 190-9 and then restricted Punjab to 184-7.

Ad

Chasing 191, PBKS got off to a decent start as Priyansh Arya (24 off 19) and Prabhsimran Singh (26 off 22) added 43 in five overs. Priyansh, however, fell to a stunning catch on the ropes by Phil Salt off Josh Hazlewood's bowling. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (2-17) then applied the brakes on the scoring.

Krunal had Prabhsimran caught off the top edge with one that spun away. Shreyas Iyer (1) played a poor stroke to be caught behind off Romario Shepherd. Josh Inglis (39 off 23) looked good, but was also caught in the deep off Krunal's bowling. Nehal Wadhera (15 off 18) struggled to get going. Shashank Singh (61* off 30) hit a few lusty blows at the end, but it was too little too late.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli top scores with 43 in RCB's total of 190-9

Sent into bat, RCB lost Phil Salt for 16 as he miscued a fuller length delivery from Kyle Jamieson. Mayank Agarwal (24 off 18) got a start before hitting one from Yuzvendra Chahal to deep backward square leg. With wickets falling at one end, Virat Kohli (43 off 35) never quite broke free and was content rotating the strike.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar (26 off 16) and Liam Livingstone (25 off 15) made handy contributions before both perished lbw to Jamieson. Kohli also fell in between, top-edging a short ball from Azmatullah Omarzai - the bowler taking a brilliant catch. Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) provided the much-needed momentum to the innings before being bowled by Vijaykumar Vyshak.

RCB vs PBKS Final: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kohli top-scored for Bengaluru, hitting a composed 43 off 35, with the aid of three fours. Four batters chipped in with 20s. With the ball, left-arm spinner Krunal was exceptional, while pacer Bhuvneshwar also chipped in with two wickets.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Punjab, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Jaimeson claimed three wickets each. In the chase, Shashank hammered an unbeaten 61 off 30, while Inglis hit 39.

Krunal was named Player of the final for his superb bowling effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More