RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final breaks record, becomes the most watched T20 final in history

The final of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) became the most-watched final in the history of the format, as per BARC India. The summit clash saw the Bengaluru-based franchise win their first IPL trophy.

Ad

IPL this year went on a tad longer than when it was supposed to end. The final, scheduled originally for May 25, was moved to June 3 as the league had to be halted midway through. The league resumed on May 17 following a one-week halt, with the league stage of the tournament ending on May 27.

The final, one of the most anticipated events in the league, saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs and lift their maiden championship. The summit clash amassed a total of 31.7 billion minutes of watch time across TV and OTT platforms.

Ad

Trending

On TV, Star Sports was the official broadcaster, with the final registering 169 million viewers and a watch time of 15 billion minutes. Via the OTT platform JioHotstar, the final saw 892 million video views, 55 million peak concurrency, and 16.74 billion minutes of watch-time, making it one of the most watched T20 finals.

How did the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings pan out?

Krunal Pandya was the Player of the Match in the IPL final. - Source: Getty

Being asked to bat first in the summit clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to get to 190/9 at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to contributions with the bat from Virat Kohli (43 off 35), Rajat Patidar (26 off 16), and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10). Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson, though expensive, picked up three wickets each.

Ad

Punjab Kings at one point were sailing home to a win, with Josh Inglis (39 off 23) going great guns. However, crucial spells from Krunal Pandya (2/17) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) helped RCB get over the line despite an assault in the end from Shashank Singh (61 off 30).

For his bowling efforts in the final, Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Tournament award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More