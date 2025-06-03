RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: What is Shreyas Iyer’s record in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer will be among the biggest names in action during the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3. The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While Shreyas Iyer has played only three matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL, he has a fabulous record at the venue. The right-hander, in three innings, has notched up 242 runs at a strike-rate of 226.17 with three half-centuries.

Iyer has a top score of an unbeaten 97 at the venue, and a lowest score of 58. He has hit a total of 14 boundaries and 21 sixes at the stadium and only has a dot ball percentage of 19.6.

Notably, he has scored a fifty every time he has played an IPL game at the Narendra Modi Stadium so far. His last game at the venue came in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing season against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The right-hander scored an unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 212.2, helping his team chase down a total of 204 and enter the final.

Shreyas Iyer will be determined to guide PBKS to their maiden IPL trophy

Shreyas Iyer has led from the front this season, both as skipper and with the bat. Under his leadership, PBKS qualified for the playoffs and the final for the first time since 2014.

While his leadership has been exceptional, he has also stood out as a batter. He is their leading run-scorer this season, having notched up 603 runs from 16 matches at an average of 54.81 and a strike-rate of 175.80. Iyer has also scored six half-centuries.

He is in top form heading into the final, having scored an unbeaten fifty and taking his team over the line in the previous game against MI at the same venue.

