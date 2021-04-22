RCB vs RR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue their unbeaten run, while the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will target a return to winning ways when the two sides meet in Match 16 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 22).

Virat Kohli has won the toss, with the RCB skipper choosing to bowl first. Chasing teams have a slight advantage at the Wankhede. Four out of the seven games at the venue have been won by teams batting second.

RCB have made one change from their last game, with Rajat Patidar missing out. Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson will make his first appearance of the season, with RCB playing four overseas players again.

RR have decided to make one change as well. Shreyas Gopal comes into the side as the leg-spinner has a great record against AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Jaydev Unadkat misses out against RCB.

RCB vs RR – Today Match Playing 11

RCB playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

RR playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Advertisement

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

RCB vs RR – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Sundaram Ravi, Jayaraman Madanagopal

3rd umpire: Virender Sharma

Match referee: Shakti Singh