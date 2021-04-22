RCB vs RR, IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli doesn't know he has won the toss, walks back after flipping the coin

In a hilarious moment ahead of Thursday's IPL 2021 clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli walked away after flipping the coin during the toss, even though it was ruled in his favor.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson called 'Tails', but the coin landed on the opposite side.

However, Virat Kohli, unaware that he had won it, stepped back and let Samson move forward. It was only after host Ian Bishop called Virat Kohli that he realized his mistake.

The RCB captain fashioned a sheepish smile and quipped:

"Did I win the toss? Sorry. I am not used to winning tosses!"

Here's a video of the incident:

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old opted to bowl first in Mumbai and announced one change in his lineup from the last game.

Australian quick Kane Richardson replaced Rajat Patidar in the team to add more variety and teeth to the bowling attack.

"This venue allows us to play even more expressive and positive cricket" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and co. are coming off an unbelievable run in the tournament. They are the only unbeaten side in IPL 2021 so far, having won all of their matches on Chennai's slow wicket.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will offer more pace and even bounce, aiding seamers. At the toss, Virat Kohli said his bowling attack will look to make the most of the new ball.

"Going to bowl. Have seen results here whether there's dew or not. Still continues to be a high scoring ground. Last night we saw that even if you lose early wickets, just one partnership and you're never far in the game. Been batting well as a group. Confident we can chase anything down. At the same time we're bowling well as well. We just want to get into this pitch and conditions with the new ball and try and exploit whatever we can," said Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli also expressed his excitement about playing at a ground that will favor more seamless hitting. However, he also admitted that the bowlers will have to adjust a little more.

"It's very exciting for me as a batsman but the bowlers will have to adjust. The good thing is we have bowlers with height who can swing the new ball. Will look to make the most of that new ball. Very exciting for us. Have experienced conditions totally opposite in Chennai. This game and this venue allows us to play even more expressive and positive cricket. Just one change. Richardson replaces Patidar. Experienced guy. Has been bowling well in the BBL last one year or so," he signed off.