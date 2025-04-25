RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 saw the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edge past the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

Ad

Virat Kohli hit a superb 70 in the first innings. Devdutt Padikkal also haunted his former side as he bludgeoned a 27-ball 50 to help RCB post 205/5 on the board.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a blazing 49 before Dhruv Jurel (47) tried his best too. However, with no Sanju Samson in the mix, RR's batting order looked weak and some brilliant death bowling from Josh Hazlewood sealed the deal for RCB.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now that the high-scoring clash of IPL 2025 is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard and records broken from RCB vs RR match.

List of all award winners in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

Unsurprisingly, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players dominated the post-match presentation ceremony. In a total of six awards given, RCB players won five of those, including the all-important Player of the Match award too. Below are all the awards that were distributed:

Ad

Electric Striker of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Strike rate of 257.9)

Fantasy King of the Match: Josh Hazlewood (147 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Devdutt Padikkal (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Virat Kohli (8 fours)

Most dot balls in the Match: Josh Hazlewood (15 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Josh Hazlewood (4/33)

RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match Scorecard

RCB batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

Jofra Archer was making it zip off the deck with the new ball, that has extra bounce. However, the RCB openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, negotiated brilliantly. They added 61 runs for the first wicket before Padikkal came in at number three.

Ad

Along with Kohli, Padikkal added 95 runs in 51 balls, a stand that orchestrated RCB's win. Sandeep Sharma bowled a double-wicket over but it couldn't help RR restrict under 200.

RR batting scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

In the second innings, RR lost teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16) early. Then, Yashasvi Jaiswal took charge against Josh Hazlewood, who had the last laugh over the southpaw.

Ad

Nitish Rana (28) and Riyan Parag (22) got starts but were undone by Krunal Pandya's guile. Dhruv Jurel then started to look threatening and took the game deep. He hit 22 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last over and brought the equation to 18 off 12.

But from then, Hazlewood delivered a masterclass of death bowling, dismissing Jurel and Jofra Archer on back-to-back deliveries. At the end, RCB won the match by 11 runs.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match

For the first time in five attempts, RCB have beaten RR in night IPL games. In what was also RCB's first home win of the season, there were several milestones that were reached. A few of them are below:

Virat Kohli got out to Jofra Archer for the first time in competitive cricket. Kohli now has 111 50+ scores in T20s, going past Chris Gayle's tally of 110. Josh Hazlewood completed 50 IPL wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More