RCB vs RR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Rajasthan Royals suffered another defeat in IPL 2021 as the Royal Challengers Bangalore squashed them by 10 wickets on Thursday.

Despite a disappointing start, the Rajasthan Royals posted 177/9 on the board. The Royals started poorly, losing the wickets of Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler and David Miller before the total even reached 50.

However, all-rounder Shivam Dube came to the rescue, playing his best knock of IPL 2021 against his former franchise to take the score close to 150. Rahul Tewatia then scored a 23-ball 40 to guide the Royals to a score of 177.

Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets for RCB, while Harshal Patel returned with figures of 3/47 in his four overs.

Chasing 178, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal took full advantage of the batsman-friendly wicket at Wankhede Stadium. The opening duo of the Bangalore-based franchise stitched an unbeaten 181-run partnership to give the team a memorable 10-wicket victory.

Devdutt Padikkal recorded his maiden IPL ton, while captain Virat Kohli supported him to perfection with a half-century. During the innings, Virat became the first player in IPL history to aggregate 6,000 runs.

The two RCB batsmen smashed 17 fours and nine sixes in their partnership to annihilate the RR bowlers. The likes of Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Tewatia proved ineffective as RCB returned to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Bangalore will now be in action on Sunday when they take on the Chennai Super Kings, while the Royals will look to end their losing streak in IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between RCB and RR

There were many entertaining moments during the IPL 2021 game between RR and RCB. Here are the top memes from this contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Number of matches won by RCB.

SIR JADEJA predicted this way before#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/biDD3UUAmz — Ashutosh♟ (@DhoniMeriJaan2) April 22, 2021

When you see Shivam Dube smashing but it's against you. #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/CmMgGPX7UF — THOMAS SHELBY 👑 (@rohithcool5) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

How I used How I see

to see #RCB it now

rank in list

before#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/v1nGFeinSs — Tank | gonna RT all Covid related tweets (@ChanChanBing3) April 22, 2021