RCB vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, April 26. Courtesy of the win, they climbed to first position in the IPL points table 2022.

Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Mohammed Siraj gave RCB a great start by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal (7) and R. Ashwin (17) in quick succession.

Josh Hazlewood then delivered a match-defining blow to the Rajasthan Royals by sending Jos Buttler (8) to the pavilion. Buttler has been in red hot form this season and has played a pivotal role in the Royals campaign so far.

RR skipper Sanju Samson (27) then tried to steady the ship by putting up a 35-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who played his first match in IPL 2022. Samson played some gorgeous strokes and looked in nice touch during his stay at the crease. However, Wanindu Hasarnga bowled him out in the 10th over to push the Royals onto the back foot.

Shimron Hetmyer and Mitchell also departed soon after, leaving their side in trouble. Riyan Parag (56*) then hit a magnificent half-century to take Rajasthan to a respectable total of 144/8 after 20 overs. Hazlewood (2/19), Siraj (2/30), and Hasaranga (2/23) were the picks of bowlers for the Bangalore franchise.

In the chase, Prasidh Krishna got RR off to an ideal start by scalping big fish Virat Kohli's wicket in the second over. The former RCB skipper's dismal run this season continued as he departed after scoring only nine runs.

They kept losing wickets at regular intervals as RR bowlers bowled wonderfully in tandem. Dinesh Karthik's run-out in the 13th over hugely proved to be a turning point in the game as it significantly dented Royal Challengers' chances in the chase.

RCB were unable to recover from that stage as they were eventually bundled out for 115 and lost the encounter by 29 runs.

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They expressed the same through some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

Sagar @sagarcasm Rajasthan Royals right now Rajasthan Royals right now https://t.co/fiVy3ZdvKI

MAHIYANK™ @Mahiyank_78

Vintage RCB



#RCBvsRR Virat kohli - The leaderVintage RCB Virat kohli - The leader 😔😥 Vintage RCB #RCBvsRR https://t.co/JSTZHC0Src

bhargavprdip @bhargav_prdip #RCBvsRR

Batsman to non-living things while returning to dugout after getting out Batsman to non-living things while returning to dugout after getting out #RCBvsRR Batsman to non-living things while returning to dugout after getting out https://t.co/HMm7qdfbcF

