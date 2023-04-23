RCB vs RR memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in the 32nd IPL 2023 match on April 23, Sunday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. RCB notched up a decent total of 189/9 on the back of half-centuries from Faf du Plessis (62 off 39 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44 balls).

The home team looked like scoring much more than that at one stage, but a middle-order failure dented their progress at the fag end of the innings. Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult picked up two wickets apiece for the RR side.

In reply, Mohammed Siraj gave RCB a sensational start by cleaning up Jos Buttler for a two-ball duck. Devdutt Padikkal (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) then stitched a 98-run partnership for the second wicket to bring their innings back on track.

David Willey broke the dangerous partnership in the 12th over by dismissing Padikkal. RCB bowlers then got into the act and scalped wickets at regular intervals to restrict RR to 182/6 at the end.

After the match, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson shared his thoughts, saying:

"I feel at this ground, upto 13 runs an over is chaseable. It is about getting the momentum. Hetty does it for us normally but he had an off-day. The thought process on the batting order keeps on changing, depends on how the wicket plays, we decide on the time when a wicket falls. Ashwin with his experience has delivered for us in the pressure moments in the last couple of games."

He added:

"With the IPL games, winnings and losing is in very small margins. We need to keep checking small boxes. We had two losses on the trot, we need to pull up our socks' and come back stronger in the next game."

RCB vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday evening. They expressed the same through hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

