RCB vs SRH (23/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Bowling first after winning the toss, RCB conceded 231-6. In the chase, they were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs.

Bengaluru are now in third position in the IPL 2025 points table, with 17 points from 13 games. They need to win their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27 in Lucknow and hope that other results go for their way for them to secure a top two berth.

Sent into bat, SRH got off to a typically aggressive start as Abhishek Sharma (34 off 17) and Travis Head (17 off 10) added 54 in four overs. The stand was broken when Abhishek flicked a delivery from Lungi Ngidi to deep backward square leg. Head was then caught at mid-off as he completely miscued a knuckle ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Ishan Kishan (94* off 48), who began the tournament with a sensational hundred but then completely lost his rhythm, played a brilliant knock for SRH. He struck seven fours and five sixes in a dominating batting effort. Heinrich Klaasen (24 off 13) and Aniket Verma (26 off 9) chipped in with cameos to push the team past 230.

RCB lose their way after blazing start

Chasing 232, RCB got off to an excellent start as Phil Salt (62 off 32) and Virat Kohli (43 off 25) added 80 in seven overs. Kohli continued his magnificent form, striking seven fours and a six. He, however, missed out on a fifth consecutive half-century as he was sliced a cut off Harsh Dubey to point.

Mayank Agarwal, coming on for the injured Devdutt Padikkal, was caught behind for Nitish Kumar Reddy for 11. At the other end, Salt raced past a half-century on comeback from illness. He, however, perished to Pat Cummins, slicing a fullish delivery up in the air.

RCB completely lost their way after Salt's exit. Rajat Patidar (18 off 16), who came in as the Impact Player, was run out following a mix-up with stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma (24 off 15). In the same over, Ehsan Malinga took a return catch to send back Romario Shepherd (0). Jitesh was then caught at deep midwicket off Jaydev Unadkat as the chase completely lost steam.

RCB vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kishan was superb for SRH with the bat, narrowly missing out on his second hundred in the edition. With the ball, skipper Cummins claimed 3-28, while Malinga picked up two wickets in one over.

For RCB, Shepherd picked up two wickets. In the chase, Salt contributed a quick-fire half-century, while Kohli hit a sublime 43 off 25.

Kishan was named Player of the Match for his brilliant innings.

