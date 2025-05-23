RCB vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 65 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The match was supposed to be played at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, but had to be shifted to Lucknow due to inclement weather in Bengaluru.
RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, with 17 points from 12 matches. However, they would be keen to clinch a berth in the top two and there is still some work needed to do for that. Bengaluru's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 17 was abandoned due to rain. Before that, Bengaluru were on a four-match winning streak.
RCB's batters have been in great form. Seasoned batter Virat Kohli has led the way with 505 runs from 11 innings, while the others have chipped in. Both Phil Salt and skipper Rajat Patidar have recovered from their respective injuries. However, Bengaluru's cricketers haven't played a match since May 3. It remains to be seen whether the long gap affects the momentum of the side.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL
Bengaluru and Hyderabad have met 25 times in the IPL, with SRH having a 13-11 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match produced no result. This will be the first meeting between the sides in the ongoing edition.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 25
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 11
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13
Matches with No Result - 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in Lucknow
Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be taking on each other in the IPL in Lucknow for the first time. At neutral venues, they have clashed seven times, with SRH winning four matches and RCB three.
Matches Played - 0
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - N/A
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - N/A
Matches with No Result - N/A
Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches
RCB have won three of the last five matches played against SRH in the IPL. The two teams met twice last season, with both sides winning one game each.
Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games.
- RCB (206/7) beat SRH (171/8) by 35 runs, April 25, 2024
- SRH (287/3) beat RCB (262/7) by 25 runs, April 15, 2024
- RCB (187/2) beat SRH (186/5) by 8 wickets, May 18, 2023
- RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8, 2022
- SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by 9 wickets, April 23, 2022
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS