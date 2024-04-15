RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 30 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15.

RCB are having a horror run in IPL 2024. They are last in the points table, with one win from six games. SRH, meanwhile, have done much better, winning three of their five matches.

In their previous game with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, Bengaluru succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2024. Batting first, RCB put up 196-8, with Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik striking fifties. However, it wasn't enough, as Mumbai Indians cruised to victory in 15.3 overs.

Meanwhie, Hyderabad sneaked home to a two-run win over Punjab Kings in their previous game in Mullanpur. Batting first, SRH posted 182-9, with Nitish Reddy starring with 64 off 37. They then held PBKS to 180-6 despite Shashank Singh (46* off 25) and Ashutosh Sharma's (33* off 15) late onslaught.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of all IPL 2024 games in India is available on the JioCinema app and on the website. Fans can watch live streaming of the RCB vs SRH match either by logging on to the JioCinema website or visiting the app.

Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is available for free on the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, all matches can be watched for free on any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL.

Further, JioCinema is offering live commentary in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

Fans can also try out the multi-camera options, including Hero Cam, through which they can keep a close watch on the star players in an IPL 2024 match.