RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match on May 23 shifted out of Bengaluru: Reports

By Shankar
Modified May 20, 2025 17:39 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
The IPL 2025 match between RCB and KKR was abandoned on Saturday - Source: Getty

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23, has been reportedly shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow. An ESPNCricinfo report stated that the decision was taken following a yellow alert issued by the meterological department in Bengaluru with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" predicted until Thursday.

SRH, who defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, May 19, were due to travel to Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 20, but were adviced to stay in Lucknow.

The change in schedule could mean that RCB will be now play both their remaining matches of the league phase of IPL 2025 in Lucknow. Their last match will be against the hosts LSG on Tuesday, May 27, which would also mark the end of the league phase of the season.

RCB aim for top two spot after confirming Playoff berth in IPL 2025

For the fourth time in five years, RCB will play in the playoffs of an IPL season. Their qualification was confirmed after Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18.

The Rajat Patidar-led side are currently second on the points table with 17 points in 12 matches. Their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, was abandoned without a ball being bowled as persistent rain in Bengaluru did not permit even the toss to happen.

That result meant that KKR were eliminated from playoffs contention. RCB will be without the services of Lungi Ngidi for the playoffs, with Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani replacing the South African for the back end of the tournament.

Along with RCB, GT and Punjab Kings have also booked their place for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals can grab the fourth spot.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
