RCB vs UPW memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally registered their maiden victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

They beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by five wickets in the 13th match of the WPL on Wednesday (March 15) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Cricpedia @_Cricpedia



#RCBvUPW #WPL2023 RCB finally win their first game in WPL RCB finally win their first game in WPL#RCBvUPW #WPL2023 https://t.co/06FTiQ9kEu

RADHE ࿗🚬🇮🇳 @Iamradhe_p00 #WPL #RCBvUPW*

RCB wins their first match in WPL*



RCB fans : RCB wins their first match in WPL*RCB fans : #WPL #RCBvUPW*RCB wins their first match in WPL*RCB fans : https://t.co/y6kk0erbW5

RCB vs UPW: Kanika Ahuja stars in the low-scoring affair

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first in the game. Sophie Devine vindicated her decision by sending back both UP openers in the very first over, giving a sensational start to the Bangalore side.

Grace Harris (46) and Kiran Navgire (22) tried to rebuild the innings after a poor start. Asha Shobana (2/27) picked up a couple of wickets in the middle overs and dented UP's progress.

Grace Harris found some support from Deepti Sharma as the duo put on a 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket to inject momentum into the innings. UP Warriorz (UPW) eventually got bundled out for 135 in 19.3 overs.

In reply, Sophie Devine (14) hit a couple of boundaries in the first over but got out for the last ball. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana once again failed to deliver for her side. Deepti Sharma cleaned her up for a duck in the second over to give UP a decent start.

Kanika Ahuja (46) played a match-defining knock in the middle order and helped her side to their maiden victory in the tournament after five straight losses. Richa Ghosh (31*) supported her well and finished the game by batting sensibly.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"We weren't up to standard tonight. We fought hard for what was a pretty under-par score but we just weren't good enough. I think the wicket was holding a bit. It was like wet clay. It was a bit tacky earlier and we probably got a little bit ahead of ourselves upfront."

She added:

"Spin to win tonight - it was gripping especially when the ball was relatively new. We knew we needed to take wickets tonight and we felt spin was the way to that. We gave it our best but 130 odd on a ground like this isn't enough. "

Poll : 0 votes