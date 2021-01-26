"RCB will run after Mitchell Starc if he is available" - Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Mitchell Starc will be one of the prime overseas targets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2021 auction.

RCB released five overseas players - Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali and the retired Dale Steyn. They then acquired the services of Daniel Sams from the Delhi Capitals to bolster their overseas contingent.

Here’s a complete list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2021 IPL auction 🤩



Who do you think RCB should get in the auction? 🤔👇🏻#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/EWBNp2FWni — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) January 21, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about the overseas players RCB could target at the upcoming auction.

The reputed commentator started by pointing out that although the Virat Kohli-led side has five overseas players, none of them barring AB de Villiers are sure-shot picks in the playing XI.

"RCB have 11 total slots vacant, out of which three are overseas slots. So you feel that they have to shop whole-heartedly because they don't have the overseas options in the playing XI ready. They have AB de Villiers, Joshua Phillipe, Zampa, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams. But are four out of these five going to play, I doubt it," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra reckons RCB might have Mitchell Starc on their radar and could even shell out huge bucks for him.

"RCB will run after Mitchell Starc if he is available. They have money, so they can run after him. They can go to 15-19 crores also if they wish to do so," observed Chopra.

Advertisement

Chopra believes RCB could be looking towards Cameron Green to bolster their middle order. The 43-year-old added the franchise is also likely to shop for an overseas opener due to the departure of Aaron Finch.

"I also see them running after Cameron Green because they do not have anyone in their middle order. They will also run after an opener. They have let Finch go, so Roy and David Malan are the only ones left," added Aakash Chopra.

"RCB might buy back Chris Morris" - Aakash Chopra

RCB have released Chris Morris because of injury concerns [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels RCB could opt for Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Chris Morris. However, he added the Kiwi all-rounder has excelled more in the longest format of the game.

"Because of they have let Chris Morris go, they could look towards Kyle Jamieson as an all-rounder. But Jamieson has good numbers in Tests, you don't know how he does in T20s," said Chopra.

Advertisement

Chopra signed off by observing that Morris could even make a return to the RCB squad as he was not released due to lack of performance.

"RCB might buy back Chris Morris. They might get him cheap as well. They have probably let him go because of injury concerns," concluded Aakash Chopra.

Chris Morris could only play nine matches for RCB in IPL 2020 as he was laid low by injuries in the initial and final stages of the tournament. But he gave a good account of himself in the matches he played, scalping 11 wickets at an excellent average of 19.09 coupled with an impressive economy rate of 6.63.

The Bangalore-based franchise might look to get him back at the auction if he is available at a cheaper price and they are convinced about his fitness.