"Realizing the difference between U19 and the PRO league" - Dale Steyn after Kwena Maphaka's dismal debut in SRH vs MI match of IPL 2024

South Africa's 17-year-old pacer Kwena Maphaka made his Mumbai Indians (MI) debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, March 27.

Maphaka was handed the new ball and opened the bowling for Mumbai. He was off to a decent start, giving away just seven runs from his first over. However, it was all downhill from there on for the talented youngster.

The speedster was taken to the cleaners by the Hyderabad batters in his next three overs. He conceded 66 runs from his full quota of four overs and remained wicketless. Notably, he finished with the most expensive spell by an IPL debutant.

Reacting to Maphaka's tough day at the office, legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn opined that the bowler learned about the difference between U19 cricket and the IPL. The former cricketer wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

"Maphaka realizing the difference between U19 and the PRO league. Baptism of fire."

It was a run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Hyderabad registered the highest-ever IPL total, finishing at 277/3 after 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 80, while Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scored 63 and 62, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for MI in the high-scoring affair. While he didn't pick up a wicket, he conceded just 36 runs from his four overs.

Kwena Maphaka was roped in by MI as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka

Kwena Maphaka was unsold at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai. He earned his maiden IPL contract after Mumbai signed him as a replacement for Sri Lanka's injured seamer Dilshan Madushanka.

The young left-arm bowler made headlines with his impressive blowing exploits at the U19 World Cup earlier this year. Maphaka bagged 21 wickets, the most by a fast bowler in a single edition.

It is worth mentioning that Kwena Maphaka is the second-youngest debutant for MI. Rasikh Salman remains the youngest MI debutant at 17 years and 353 days, just one day younger than the South African rookie.