Record Alert: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This came after the leg spinner took the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana in their ongoing game at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11. The achievement was unlocked in the 11th over when Shimron Hetmyer caught Rana at the deep backward square region.

With the dismissal, Chahal broke the previous record held by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Dwayne Bravo (184 wickets in 161 games). The 32-year-old now has, so far, scalped 186 wickets in 143* games, including five four-fers.

Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla (174*), Amit Mishra (172*), and Ravichandran Ashwin (171*) hold the remaining three top five spots, respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that Chahal has scalped the majority of his wickets (139 scalps) during his stint at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He will now look forward to becoming the first bowler with 200 wickets in the T20 tournament. So far, he has picked up 18 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.12 in IPL 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal's four-fer destroys KKR’s middle order

A clinical bowling performance from Yuzvendra Chahal destroyed KKR’s middle order on Thursday. The leg-spinner returned with figures of 4/25, which included the wickets of Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Shardul Thakur.

As a result, the Knight Riders were restricted to 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Besides Chahal, Trent Boult scalped a couple of wickets, while KM Asif and Sandeep Sharma took one apiece.

Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 135.71, including four sixes and two boundaries. Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Rinku Singh chipped in with 22, 18, and 16 runs, respectively.

