Redemption for Ashwani Kumar as he takes an excellent catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh after dropping a skier in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Prabhsimran stepped out to hit Bumrah over the top, but the ball caught the outside half of the bat and was caught by Ashwani Kumar at third man in the fifth over.

In the previous over, Kumar had given Prabhsimran a life after failing to catch a skier off Deepak Chahar's bowling. The 25-year-old was used as an impact sub by PBKS on Monday.

It was a rare low score for Prabhsimran in IPL 2025, who overtook Shreyas Iyer as the highest run-getter for PBKS in IPL 2025. He has 505 runs in 14 matches for the franchise, while his captain has 488 runs in 13 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav shines again as MI reach 184 after 20 overs

Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. Suryakumar Yadav starred again for MI, with 57 off 39 balls. All other MI batters got off to a start, but could not make a substantial score. The PBKS bowlers kept things tight for a large part of the innings.

MI reached 184/7 at the end of 20 overs. Meanwhile, Yadav felt that it wasn't an easy wicket to bat on and admitted that the five-time champions had fallen short by 10-15 runs.

"It was a bit challenging. It looked a bit sticky with the pacers, spinners it was fine. I feel we fell 10-15 runs short with the way Hardik and Naman actually batted from the get go. Pace off and good seam up deliveries would be a challenge for batters. We have a good score for this wicket, it will be a challenge," Yadav said at the break via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 75/1 after eight overs with Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis at the crease.

