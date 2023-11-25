"Releasing them will free up the purse" - AB de Villiers reacts to rumours of RCB releasing two star players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers feels it can be a smart move from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to let go of both Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

With both players costing a whopping INR 21.50 crore together, De Villiers reckons releasing them back into the auction pool will give RCB some more options to look at with the money in the auction.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about RCB and the potential releases:

"RCB paid a lump sum for them (Harshal and Hasaranga) and releasing them will free up the purse. This is where the scouting will come in and the pool of players they are looking at. They might also go back into the auction and buy both of them, but it can also backfire. Mr. Flower seems to have some plans up his sleeve and this seems one of them."

Would love to see Dewald Brevis play for RCB: AB de Villiers

Young Protea prodigy Dewald Brevis hasn't quite got the game time he would have liked at the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the past couple of seasons. With AB de Villiers being an RCB legend and Brevis often being compared to the former, there has been a lot of talk about whether the youngster can be snapped up by Bengaluru.

However, De Villiers reckons MI won't let go of a potential superstar and stated:

"I would love that (Brevis to RCB). I think the Chinnaswamy pitch will suit him to the T. I don't know whether Mumbai will release him because I know they have roped in a number of young players looking long term. So it wouldn't make sense for them to release them because they will be a part of their dream team in few years' time."

It will be interesting to see whether MI decide to release Brevis to gather funds for the reported Hardik Pandya transfer.