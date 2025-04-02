"Reminded me of ABD" - Fans hail Liam Livingstone for breathtaking half-century in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone produced a brilliant knock with his side in trouble in the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 2. Coming off back-to-back wins to begin their season, RCB were given a grand welcome by the Bengaluru fans for their first home game.

However, the excitement quickly turned into misery as RCB slipped to 35/3 in the fifth over after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. With the pressure mounting on the home side, Livingstone walked into bat.

The tall right-hander struggled to get going initially before taking a special liking to ace spinner Rashid Khan. Livingstone smashed all five of his maximums off the Afghan spinner and finished with a crucial 54 off 40 deliveries.

The Englishman was one of RCB's big buys in the 2025 auction for ₹ 8.75 crores after he spent his last three seasons with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Fans on X praised Liam Livingstone for his potential game-changing innings with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Livingstone for his outstanding knock, saying:

"Was v critical of the Livingstone buy but he was v good tonight. Jury's still out tbf but innings like that will sway the opinion."

"Those who are criticizing Livingstone's inning should watch some cricket," tweeted a fan.

"Top Innings of 54(40) Runs by Liam Livingston against GT. When his team is in Trouble. In start he takes the time after he set plays the Big Shots against Rashid Khan. Top Knock by Liam Livingstone," a fan said.

Liam Livingstone propels RCB to competitive total

Liam Livingstone's blistering knock helped RCB recover from early trouble to post a competitive 169/7 in 20 overs. The England batter received some support from wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (33 off 21) and Tim David (32 off 18).

Livingstone and Jitesh added 52 for the fifth wicket after RCB's ship was sinking at 42/4 with skipper Rajat Patidar's departure. David joined Livingstone to add a crucial 46 off 24 deliveries in the later stages of the innings to push RCB's total to more than formidable.

In response, GT finished their powerplay at 42/1, with skipper Shubman Gill dismissed for a run-a-ball 14. As things stand currently, they are 57/1 in eight overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in the middle of a 25-run second wicket partnership.

