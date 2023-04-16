"Reminiscent of the 2016 edition" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's form in IPL 2023

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra stated that Virat Kohli's current form reminds him of the 2016 IPL edition when he clobbered 973 runs. However, Chopra questioned the decision to bring in Anuj Rawat as an impact player in their game against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Kohli scored his third fifty in four IPL 2023 innings and top-scored for the Royal Challengers in their win over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The right-hander scored a 32-ball knock before holing out to mid-wicket to a thigh-high full toss.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra recalled how David Warner was glad to bowl first, but Kohli took the game head on.

"The moment Faf lost the toss, he was upset and on the other hand, David Warner was happy to bowl first. However, Virat Kohli was on song from the first over as he smacked two boundaries off Anrich Nortje's bowling and he looked fantastic with the way he was playing. It is rereminiscent of the 2016 edition, given the consistency and the strike rate."

The 45-year-old reckons Wanindu Hasaranga or Wayne Parnell could've been a better impact player, given Anuj Rawat's 22-ball 15.

"I was surprised RCB brought in Anuj Rawat as an impact player as Karn Sharma could have been used well later. Even Wanindu Hasaranga and Wayne Parnell could have scored the runs Rawat scored. To be honest, it was a below-par score."

Despite a sluggish knock with the bat, Rawat was electric on the field and showcased his skill with a one-handed pick-up throw to get rid of Prithvi Shaw in the first over. The procession started from that point on as the Capitals fell short of 23 runs in pursuit of 175.

"Punjab Kings focused on what they have instead of what they dont" - Aakash Chopra

Speaking about the clash between the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, Chopra reflected on how the former made the most of their resources despite injuries and won it.

"It was the first time Sam Curran had captained in 313 professional matches. Shikhar Dhawan missed out due to a shoulder niggle, while Liam Livingstone was unavailable too. The line-up looked thin. However, Punjab Kings focused on what they have instead of what they don't. KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers started decently, but Mayers is the first to go. Deepak Hooda is lacking in runs."

Despite top-scoring for the Super Giants with 74 off 56 deliveries, the ten-Test veteran criticized KL Rahul for playing as an anchor despite having the potential to play freely.

"Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis can't get going either. At the other end, KL Rahul keeps going steadily. The issue is he makes runs, but slowly. It has been a constant thing with KL Rahul that he plays as an anchor. But if you have the potential to hit big shots, why not let anybody else don the anchor role? It didn't look like he played with freedom."

The Kings found themselves in a pickle at 45-3, but Sikandar Raza stepped up with a half-century to take his side past the Super Giants total of 159.

