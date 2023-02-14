“Renewing the vows we took three years ago” - Hardik Pandya marries Natasa Stankovic on Valentine’s Day

Nearly three years after they tied the knot, Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic marked Valentine's Day by exchanging wedding vows again on Tuesday, February 14.

The couple celebrated the occasion in the presence of their close friends and family, with the Indian all-rounder taking to his social media accounts to share the news.

Hardik and Serbian model Stanković got engaged on New Year's Day in 2020, before announcing later in the year that they were expecting their first child together later. They tied the knot around the same time in a low-key affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, before their son, Agastya, was born shortly after.

On Valentine's Day, the couple renewed their wedding vows with the star all-rounder sharing heartwarming pictures of the same on Twitter and Instagram. He captioned his post:

"We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love"

Amongst the guests spotted was his elder brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Here's a look at the same below:

Hardik Pandya likely to return to action for the Australia ODIs

Having recently led India to a 2-1 series triumph in the T20Is against New Zealand, Hardik is expected to be back for the three-match ODI series against Australia that will commence after the conclusion of the ongoing Test series.

He was India's vice-captain for the ODI rubber against the Blackcaps and has led India in every T20I post last year's T20 World Cup. Since then, the Men in Blue have clinched T20I series victories both home and away against New Zealand and versus Sri Lanka at home.

He is also set to lead the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023. Hardik debuted as captain last year and led the Titans to glory in their debut season.

