"They are doing it better than me" - Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the popular video of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja grooving to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', from his latest release 'Pathaan'.

During the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur, Kohli and Jadeja broke into a jig at the start of the visitors' second innings. Just as the hosts walked out near the boundary rope for the team huddle, the duo shook a leg and looked seemingly joyous as they tried the hook step from Shah Rukh's latest movie, which broke box office records aplenty.

During a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter, the man himself was asked about the moment, to which he replied that the players danced better and he would have to learn from them.

Take a look at that tweet here:

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh is arguably the most high-profile celebrity team owner in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having been involved with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the league's foundation year in 2008.

Shah Rukh also co-owns franchises in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the International League T20 (ILT20) under the Knight Riders brand.

Kohli and Jadeja endured contrasting fortunes in the first Test against Australia

India walloped the Australians by an innings and 132 runs, with their spinners wreaking havoc in the second innings. It was a Test to remember for Ravindra Jadeja, who was making a comeback after a long injury layoff that saw him go under the knife on his knee.

Starring with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, he backed it up with a solid 70 with the bat, before adding two more wickets in the second essay. He walked away with the Player of the Match honors for his all-round exploits.

However, Virat Kohli endured a tough game, having been strangled down the leg-side off debutant Todd Murphy for 12 runs. He also came under the scanner having put down quite a few catches.

India will take on Australia in the second Test in Delhi starting Friday, February 17.

