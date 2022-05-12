"Replacing Yuzvendra Chahal at RCB is no mean feat" - RCB spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram on Wanindu Hasaranga's impact in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is among the leading wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Sri Lankan bowler is giving a stern fight to franchise icon Yuzvendra Chahal at the top of the pile of wicket-takers.

Spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram has outlined Hasaranga's impact in the tournament so far. He lauded the 24-year-old for battling the pressure and expectations on him after coming in as a direct replacement for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Overcoming the pressure of filling in Yuzi’s void at Wanindu Hasaranga: A champion wrist spinnerOvercoming the pressure of filling in Yuzi’s void at #RCB , making technical changes to his bowling with Coach Sriram, & by providing breakthroughs whenever the team needed him to, Wanindu has been sensational in #IPL2022 so far. Wanindu Hasaranga: A champion wrist spinner Overcoming the pressure of filling in Yuzi’s void at #RCB, making technical changes to his bowling with Coach Sriram, & by providing breakthroughs whenever the team needed him to, Wanindu has been sensational in #IPL2022 so far. https://t.co/EJdCeCU9LV

Hasaranga, who spent a brief stint with the franchise in the second leg of the IPL 2021, was roped in for a sum of ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction. Meanwhile, Chahal, who was not retained, was sold to the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Claiming it is not an easy task to replace a player like Chahal at RCB, Sriram said on RCB Bold Diaries:

"The way he has handled the expectations on him, replacing Yuzvendra Chahal at RCB is no mean feat. He comes in with incredible expectations, everyone knows what Yuzi has done for the franchise, and to come and fill in his boots and be second on the list is brilliant."

The coach added:

"Full credit to him because the way he has handled the pressure and the expectation of the Indian public and some of the criticisms he has to face and the way he has bounced back every time is incredible proof of his temperament."

After spending eight years with RCB, Chahal evolved to become the franchise's leading wicket-taker. His exploits in the IPL also earned him a call-up to the national team, where he has cemented his place in limited over formats. The 31-year-old is among the leading wicket-takers in the competition's history with 162 wickets in 126 matches, which showcases the legacy he created with RCB.

"It is very hard to replace one of our all-time greats, Yuzi is an icon at RCB" - Mike Hesson on Wanindu Hasaranga's tough task at hand

The Sri Lankan spinner struggled during the start of the ongoing tournament. He was not among the wickets and the economy rate was a concern as well. However, as the tournament has progressed, pitches have gotten drier, which suits his style of bowling. He has made a recent surge in terms of wickets and finds himself second in the purple cap race.

Terming Yuzvendra Chahal as a franchise icon, Hesson believes Hasaranga has started off on the right foot. RCB's Director of Cricket Operations said:

"Even though he did not get a massive amount of wickets at the start, he was getting big players out, he was getting the guys that were set, and he was doing a really nice job for us. It is very hard to replace one of our all-time greats, Yuzi is an icon at RCB. A lot of people were like, who is this Wanindu Hasaranga? But as the tournament has gone on they work out that he is a good cricketer."

The Sri Lankan spinner has claimed 21 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.85. He will have an instrumental role to play as RCB eye their third straight campaign with playoff action. The three-time finalists will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in their remaining league stage matches.

Edited by Parimal