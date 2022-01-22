Reports: BCCI mulling over starting IPL 2022 from March 27

In a new development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling over kickstarting the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) one week ahead of the originally planned schedule.

According to a report published in CricBuzz, the world’s most lucrative T20 competition could start on March 27. The development comes after the BCCI top-brass met with franchise owners in Mumbai on Saturday, January 22.

The meeting involved all owners, which includes the Ambani family, Shah Rukh Khan, N Srinivasan, Parth Jindal, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta and the promoters of new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The owners were intimated that the 14th season will start from March 27 and will culminate in the last week of May,

The BCCI is keen to stage the upcoming edition in India, with Maharashtra being the most favorable option. Mumbai has three international stadiums of its own. With Pune being in close proximity, the top-brass is confident of hosting the competition in these four venues.

However, the final decision on the same will be taken after taking into account Maharashtra’s COVID-19 situation on February 20.

South Africa emerges as a likely alternative venue for IPL 2022

Meanwhile, South Africa has emerged as a possible alternate venue to stage the competition if the COVID-19 situation in India forces the BCCI to take the league elsewhere.

Since the start of the pandemic, the BCCI has hosted 1.5 out of the two completed seasons in the United Arab Emirates. However, considering the immense dew factor that affected games last year in the IPL and the T20 World Cup that followed, the owners are not in favor of taking the league back to the desert.

South Africa previously hosted the 2009 edition of the T20 league. IT turned out to be a massive success owing to brilliant pitches and the presence of the huge Asian diaspora in the Rainbow Nation.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also informed the owners that the mega-auction which is planned for February 12 and 13, will not be postponed. However, with uncertainty looming about the final venue, it will be interesting to see how the franchises’ go about building their sides.

