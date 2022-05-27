"Retirement lelo, kyu troll ho rahe ho" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli gets out cheaply vs RR in Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was dismissed in the second over against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. He holed out for seven runs in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

After RCB were asked to bat first, Kohli made his intent clear, coming down the track and taking on Trent Boult in the first over. However, Prasidh Krishna stunned the talismanic run-scorer in the next over.

The Karnataka pacer, who came from a poor outing against Gujarat Titans (GT), banged one short wide of the stumps. Kohli, who showed good composure until then, poked at the ball without offering a proper shot. The ball found a healthy edge on its way to RR captain Sanju Samson.

The 33-year-old has had an off campaign this season, with just a couple of good performances for his side. This was another instance as he arguably threw his wicket in a crucial match.

Fans came down hard on the former Indian captain, who once again showed signs of his troubles against fourth and fifth stump deliveries.

Here are some fan reactions from Twitter:

Toni #35 @KroosBlancos

Eat

Choke

Sleep

Repeat.



The King, Virat Kohli Wake UpEatChokeSleepRepeat.The King, Virat Kohli Wake UpEat ChokeSleepRepeat.The King, Virat Kohli 👑

PGS17 @PRIYANSHU_MCFC @vignesh_rmfc @Fcbculer10 Kohli poking at 5th stump ball and getting out @vignesh_rmfc @Fcbculer10 Kohli poking at 5th stump ball and getting out https://t.co/nVpNIVatER

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #RRvRCB WTC final 2nd innings flashback - got out in the exact same manner to Kyle Jamieson did Virat. That extra skiddy bounce of Prasidh is such a handful! #IPL2022 WTC final 2nd innings flashback - got out in the exact same manner to Kyle Jamieson did Virat. That extra skiddy bounce of Prasidh is such a handful! #IPL2022 #RRvRCB

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 This guy Kohli poking the bat at a ball he doesn’t need to This guy Kohli poking the bat at a ball he doesn’t need to https://t.co/bBhq8v2P33

dmxkzm @tefey51526 I m very happy that Virat Chokli is dismissed. I hate his attitude and abusing others ego. Now I can sleep tonight peacefully. @imVkohli you made my day by dismmissing yourself. Thank you salesman of instagram I m very happy that Virat Chokli is dismissed. I hate his attitude and abusing others ego. Now I can sleep tonight peacefully. @imVkohli you made my day by dismmissing yourself. Thank you salesman of instagram

alp @Alpvats @CricCrazyJohns Kohli shi m choke krta hai yrr important games mai। Now I believe that @CricCrazyJohns Kohli shi m choke krta hai yrr important games mai। Now I believe that

𝐈-𝐒-𝐖-𝐀-𝐑 @TheAkshay_Lover Virat Kohli retirement lelo.. kyun faltu mai troll hore ho Virat Kohli retirement lelo.. kyun faltu mai troll hore ho 😂😂

Ashish Thippanakaje @2wittererr

#RCBvRR #IPL2022 Oh that line, that dreaded line to which Kohli always manages to edge Oh that line, that dreaded line to which Kohli always manages to edge#RCBvRR #IPL2022

Jarrar Ali @jarrarmm Horrible season for kohli man 🥴 Horrible season for kohli man 🥴

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Was picking a lot of Kyle Jamieson vibes when Prasidh was bowling to Kohli, got out very similar to the way he did in the WTC finals. Was picking a lot of Kyle Jamieson vibes when Prasidh was bowling to Kohli, got out very similar to the way he did in the WTC finals.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Oh, that whip. Takes you back to Hobart in 2011-12. Oh, that whip. Takes you back to Hobart in 2011-12.

Prasidh Krishna was certainly pumped up with an early breakthrough and so was the entire Rajasthan Royals dugout.

It is a must-win game for both teams to set a final date with Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the same venue.

Patidar-Du Plessis bail out Bangalore after RR struck early

With Kohli back in the hut in the second over, the Royal Challengers were in for some early trouble. However, last game's centurion Rajat Patidar once again played a steady hand with skipper Faf du Plessis to bail out RCB.

They forged a 70-run partnership for the second wicket to steady the ship. Patidar once again adopted an aggressive role to set the platform. However, just as RCB looked to press the gear, RR got Du Plessis out. Obed McCoy's wide delivery was edged by the South African to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Glenn Maxwell (24 off 13) also lost his wicket to Trent Boult in an attempt to accelerate the innings.

The onus now lies on Patidar and Mahipal Lomror to accumulate quick runs with wickets in hand to put a mammoth total on the board. At the time of writing, RCB are at 130/3 at the end of 15 overs with Patidar completing his half century.

