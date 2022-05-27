"Retirement lelo, kyu troll ho rahe ho" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli gets out cheaply vs RR in Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was dismissed in the second over against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. He holed out for seven runs in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at Narendra Modi Stadium.
After RCB were asked to bat first, Kohli made his intent clear, coming down the track and taking on Trent Boult in the first over. However, Prasidh Krishna stunned the talismanic run-scorer in the next over.
The Karnataka pacer, who came from a poor outing against Gujarat Titans (GT), banged one short wide of the stumps. Kohli, who showed good composure until then, poked at the ball without offering a proper shot. The ball found a healthy edge on its way to RR captain Sanju Samson.
The 33-year-old has had an off campaign this season, with just a couple of good performances for his side. This was another instance as he arguably threw his wicket in a crucial match.
Fans came down hard on the former Indian captain, who once again showed signs of his troubles against fourth and fifth stump deliveries.
Prasidh Krishna was certainly pumped up with an early breakthrough and so was the entire Rajasthan Royals dugout.
It is a must-win game for both teams to set a final date with Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the same venue.
Patidar-Du Plessis bail out Bangalore after RR struck early
With Kohli back in the hut in the second over, the Royal Challengers were in for some early trouble. However, last game's centurion Rajat Patidar once again played a steady hand with skipper Faf du Plessis to bail out RCB.
They forged a 70-run partnership for the second wicket to steady the ship. Patidar once again adopted an aggressive role to set the platform. However, just as RCB looked to press the gear, RR got Du Plessis out. Obed McCoy's wide delivery was edged by the South African to Ravichandran Ashwin.
Glenn Maxwell (24 off 13) also lost his wicket to Trent Boult in an attempt to accelerate the innings.
The onus now lies on Patidar and Mahipal Lomror to accumulate quick runs with wickets in hand to put a mammoth total on the board. At the time of writing, RCB are at 130/3 at the end of 15 overs with Patidar completing his half century.