"Reunited" - Yuzvendra Chahal excited about playing alongside Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal has shared his excitement about reuniting with Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. The BCCI announced Team India's ODI and T20I squads for the limited-overs series against Kieron Pollard's men on January 26

While Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda made the cut for the ODI squad, young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been included in both the ODI as well as T20I squads. The right-left spin duo of Chahal and Kuldeep, known as 'KulCha' have proved to be effective whenever they played together for the Men in Blue.

"Stronger Together" - Yuzvendra Chahal

The return of Kuldeep Yadav to the Indian side has not only made Indian cricket fans excited but also his favourite spin-bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is eagerly looking forward to weaving the magic together.

The 31-year-old took to social media to express his excitement about reuniting with his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav for the ODI series against the Men in Maroon. Chahal's tweet read:

"Reunited! Stronger Together."

This will be the first ODI assignment for Team India under new full-time skipper Rohit Sharma, who admitted that playing Kuldeep and Chahal together is on his mind. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan will be opening alongside Rohit Sharma in the absence of Mayank Agarwal.

With several talented, young players making the squad, the three-match ODI series, which begins on February 6, has a lot to offer for Indian fans. Unfortunately, the fans won't be allowed in the stadium to cheer for their team as the matches are set to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

