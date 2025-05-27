“Right after the auction, we created a WhatsApp group” - Shashank Singh reacts to viral video after PBKS confirm IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh credited the culture within the team, starting with a WhatsApp group formation after the auction, for their incredible IPL 2025 campaign. Shashank's remarks came as a response to a query about his statement before the season on a Podcast, where he confirmed PBKS finishing at the top of the standings.

The side pulled that off with a resounding seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 26. The victory was their ninth in 14 outings, taking them to the top of the table and confirming a top-two finish.

Reflecting on his pre-season comments of PBKS finishing in the top two and the eventual materialization of the same after the MI clash, Shashank said (via India Today):

"It feels surreal. Finishing in the top two is not easy in a league like the IPL. To be very honest, it's very satisfying. The best thing is, obviously, we manifested this as a team - not just individually, but as a unit. Right after the auction, we created a WhatsApp group and talked about winning the title this year. Our first aim was to finish in the top two, and we've cleared that hurdle."

He added:

"But manifesting is one thing, and believing is another. So, we believed, we manifested, and then we worked hard. Full credit to the management, the support staff, everyone - every single individual contributed."

It was PBKS' third playoff qualification in 18 years and their first since the runners-up finish in 2014. Shashank has been one of their batting stars, scoring 284 runs at an average of 56.80 and a strike rate of 149.47 in 14 games.

"We would respect Yuzi Chahal and the team bus driver with equal respect" - Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh lauded head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer for PBKS' sensational IPL 2025 campaign. With a top-two finish guaranteed, PBKS will have two cracks to qualify for their second IPL final.

"We spoke about creating a culture where we care for each other, and obviously, the results will take care of themselves. He changed everything: the culture, the mindset, the belief. He's the one who changed our perspective. He made sure that we built that culture. On the first day, he and Shreyas told us that we would respect Yuzi Chahal, probably our most senior player, and the team bus driver with equal respect. This is the culture they have built," said Shashank (via aforementioned source).

PBKS will play Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

