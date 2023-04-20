“Rinku Singh did what Dhoni, Pollard and Russell couldn’t do” - Kaif, Akram reflect on Top 3 IPL 2023 moments from last week

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif hailed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh for his spectacular 48* off 21 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 13 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. Sharing his views on Rinku clobbering five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal’s bowling, Kaif said that the youngster pulled off what legendary finishers like MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard have been unable to achieve.

Chasing 205 against GT, KKR needed 28 off the last five balls. Rinku slammed all five deliveries for maximums to pull off a sensational win for Kolkata. Analyzing the brilliant effort, Kaif commented:

“Hitting five sixes - Rinku Singh did what Dhoni, Pollard and [Andre] Russell couldn’t do. What the best of the finishers could not do, Rinku Singh did that. Hats off to him.”

Praising the 25-year-old, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram commented that he was very impressed by the cricketer’s calmness. He opined:

“What I liked about him was that he was calm in that last over. His head was really still and he knew where to hit the ball. A very good player in the making for India. KKR have invested in him, so have to give credit to him.”

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran’s 62* off 19 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium features at No. 2 on the list of top performers from last week. Pooran’s blitz saw LSG chase down 213. Praising the effort, Akram said:

“Very few players are able to maintain a strike rate of over 300. It’s almost like playing book cricket. The way he batted under pressure when LSG were chasing 200-plus, he will always be in my T20 team as a finisher.”

Chipping in with his views on Pooran’s batting, Kaif added:

“Very few players justify their price tag. More than Indian players, the real pressure is on foreign players. Only four players can feature in the playing XI. They know that if they don’t perform, others are waiting, so they are under greater pressure.”

“He is a hero of the IPL” - Kaif on Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s 99* off 66 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) completes the list of Top 3 performers from last week in IPL 2023. Reflecting on the brilliant knock in a losing cause, Kaif said that the effort was least surprising. He stated:

“He is a hero of the IPL. This is nothing new; he has done this many times before. He has scored close to 6500 runs. We talk a lot about Virat Kohli, but somewhere Dhawan doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He is a really good white-ball player.”

Asked if Dhawan is still good enough to make a comeback into the Indian team, Akram opined:

“Shikhar has been very consistent performer for Indian team for the last 6-8 years. But you cannot recall someone based on one innings. He has to perform more consistently. But, he showed his experience in the match against SRH.”

