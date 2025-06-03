Rinku Singh feeds monkeys at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir along with sister after IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh fed monkeys at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir along with his sister, Neha Singh. He was last seen on the field during KKR's final league match of IPL 2025 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last Sunday.
It was a disappointing season for defending champions KKR as they finished eighth on the points table, following a poor overall performance. Rinku Singh also failed to meet expectations with the bat, as he could only score 206 runs across 13 games at an average of 29.
After a forgettable IPL 2025, Rinku Singh visited the renowned Ayodhya Ram Mandir with his family to offer prayers. His sister Neha posted a video on Instagram to give a glimpse of his devotional visit to the fans. In it, the star cricketer could be seen feeding the monkeys from his car near the temple. The post was captioned:
"Jai Shri Ram😍❤️🔥🔥🫶🫶🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
"He is like a younger brother"- Kuldeep Yadav clarifies his equation with Rinku Singh after controversy during IPL 2025
The video of Kuldeep Yadav playfully slapping Rinku Singh after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match between DC and KKR in April went viral, evoking mixed reactions. Kuldeep recently downplayed the incident, stating that Rinku is like his younger brother. Speaking on the matter in an interview with the Indian Express, Yadav said:
"Rinku is ghar ka ladka. He has stayed at my home a lot. He is like a younger brother. He has been with me from U-16 days. People saw on camera that I hit him but let me tell you he is a kalakaar (character). What can I tell them about our relationship? People don’t understand, and I can’t keep explaining these things."
On his expectations about the newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep added:
"He should support me and include me in the XI for all matches, what else! A new captain has a lot of challenges and a lot on his mind. I don’t have any expectations from a captain. My expectations are from myself. "
Kuldeep Yadav had a decent IPL 2025 with the ball, picking 15 wickets in 14 games.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS