Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh's fiancée Priya Saroj recently played cricket after inaugurating a mini stadium in Shivpuri, Varanasi. Priya is a lawyer and politician, currently serving as a Member of Parliament for Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The 26-year-old is currently the youngest woman member of the Parliament.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj got engaged earlier this month on June 8 in a grand ceremony in Lucknow, attended by several dignitaries. UP cricketers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Piyush Chawla and Praveen Kumar were also at the event to extend their good wishes to the couple.

An Instagram user recently shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of Priya Saroj playing cricket during the opening ceremony of a mini stadium in Varanasi. In it, Priya could be seen playing two balls, missing one and hitting the other on the leg-side in a gathering.

You can watch the video below:

Rinku Singh has a disappointing IPL 2025 with the bat after being retained for ₹13 crore by KKR

Rinku Singh has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2018, receiving ₹80 lakh till 2021 and then ₹55 lakh for the next three seasons till 2024. Following consistent performances over the past three years, the KKR management rewarded Rinku Singh by retaining him for ₹13 crore ahead of the mega auction last December, ahead of their IPL trophy-winning captain Shreyas Iyer.

The 28-year-old middle-order batter could not live up to the expectations in IPL 2025 for the defending champions, as he scored only 206 runs across 13 games with a highest score of 38. KKR also endured a poor season as they ended up in the eighth position in the points table and got eliminated in the league stage.

Rinku will be eager to regain his batting form and get back among the runs during India's upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh in August. He has a decent record in T20Is, accumulating 546 runs in 33 games at an impressive strike rate of 161, including three half-centuries.

