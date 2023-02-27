"Rise and grind" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar trains hard to gear up for IPL 2023 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has begun his preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The seasoned bowler was recently spotted sweating it out in the gym and bowling in the nets under the watchful eye of strength and conditioning coach Surya Yadav.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Yadav gave fans a glimpse of Bhuvneshwar's recent training session. He captioned the post:

"Rise and grind 👑"

Notably, a successful IPL season could bring Bhuvneshwar back into the reckoning of national selectors. He hasn't featured in the Men in Blue side since India's tour of New Zealand in November 2022.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for SRH in IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Indian Premier League, having been a part of the tournament since the 2009 edition.

He was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2009 and 2010. However, he didn't get a single game in those two seasons. He spent the next three seasons with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI), for whom he picked up 24 wickets in 31 matches.

He was roped in by SRH ahead of the 2014 season and has been with the Hyderabad-based franchise ever since. With 130 scalps in 115 matches, Bhuvneshwar is the leading wicket-taker for SRH in the cash-rich league.

The SunRisers had a forgettable campaign last year, finishing eighth after winning just six of their 14 games. They have a new captain in the form of Aiden Markram for the forthcoming edition.

SRH are set to open their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 2.

SRH squad for IPL 2023

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, and Umran Malik.

