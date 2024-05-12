"Rishabh was angry" - Axar Patel reveals DC skipper's mindset after suspension ahead of IPL 2024 match vs RCB

Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain Axar Patel has admitted that Rishabh Pant was angry over his suspension for the crucial IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. The all-rounder's comments came during the toss in Bengaluru as the two sides battle to stay in contention for a playoffs' spot.

The Capitals suffered a body blow as Pant was handed a one-match suspension due to the team's third over-rate offense of the season apart from a fine of ₹30 lakh. While the Capitals' management filed an appeal against it, they ended up on the losing side.

With the spin-bowling all-rounder winning the toss, he opted to bowl first, citing how good the Chinnaswamy ground is for chasing:

"Will bowl first. Bangalore wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Rishabh was angry, and had appealed as well against the suspension. He's at the ground here, motivating the team. Kushagra comes in for Rishabh. Rasikh Dhar is in."

The two teams are facing off in IPL 2024 for the first time, with the Royal Challengers making no changes to their side after registering four consecutive victories.

"Understands the game really well" - Ricky Ponting on Axar Patel

Axar Patel. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting heaped praise on Axar Patel, trusting his IPL and international experience to come to the fore while captaining. He told the reporters on Saturday:

"He (Axar) has been vice-captain at this franchise for the last couple of seasons. A very experienced IPL player, an experienced international player, a sensible guy, understands the game really well. He's excited about it. We started talking about it a couple of days ago when there was a possibility that Rishabh might be banned. He's got his head around it."

Both Capitals and Royal Challengers are also yet to lift the IPL trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback