IPL 2021: Twitterati has mixed reactions about Rishabh Pant leading the Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant's selection as captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2021 has invited mixed responses from fans on Twitter. After the Delhi Capitals announced that the 23-year-old would replace Shreyas Iyer as skipper, many supporters seemed delighted.
Aficionados drew comparisons between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, given that the latter was tasked to lead the Indian team in the 2007 T20 World Cup at a very young age.
Also, with the Delhi Capitals playing the Chennai Super Kings in their opening game of the season, fans seemed eager to see MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant walk out together for the toss.
Quite a few hoped that the additional responsibility of being the leader of the side would bring the best out of Rishabh Pant the batsmen.
However, a section of the supporters felt that this would be an unnecessary burden on the youngster. Some opined that one of Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, or Ajinkya Rahane would have made a better choice to lead the team.
Here is how Twitterati reacted:
"A dream come true" - Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant started his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). The youngster has been with the team since 2016. After he was named skipper, Pant remarked that he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the team.
The Delhi cricketer said that leading this team was a dream come true for him and seemed eager to give his best for the franchise.
"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," Pant said.
Rishabh Pant will become the fifth-youngest captain to lead an IPL team. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Suresh Raina and Shreyas Iyer are ahead of him on this list.
In the upcoming edition of the IPL, though, he is the youngest among all eight captains.