IPL 2021: Twitterati has mixed reactions about Rishabh Pant leading the Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant's selection as captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2021 has invited mixed responses from fans on Twitter. After the Delhi Capitals announced that the 23-year-old would replace Shreyas Iyer as skipper, many supporters seemed delighted.

Aficionados drew comparisons between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, given that the latter was tasked to lead the Indian team in the 2007 T20 World Cup at a very young age.

Also, with the Delhi Capitals playing the Chennai Super Kings in their opening game of the season, fans seemed eager to see MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant walk out together for the toss.

Quite a few hoped that the additional responsibility of being the leader of the side would bring the best out of Rishabh Pant the batsmen.

However, a section of the supporters felt that this would be an unnecessary burden on the youngster. Some opined that one of Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, or Ajinkya Rahane would have made a better choice to lead the team.

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

Khuda jab bhi detha hai chappar phad ke deta hai — Arun Charu (@ach792_ch) March 30, 2021

Rishab Pant with MSD( His Idol)at the toss on 10th April Captaining his side😀😀against him !!!!! Dream come true❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jj5evWX1qO — Aditya Thapa (@RohitianAditya) March 30, 2021

that's Great Move this man is in damm good form 💥💥👍❤️🏏🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/5Az6ytqpSM — advait_anjankar07 (@advait_anjankar) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

Should have been Ashwin — S A G A R (@iAlokVC) March 30, 2021

Alright it's done for DC now.... they're gonna play their worst game from last 3 years, I'm done following your stupid decisions....✌️ — Sarang Purandare (@SPM_its_Awesome) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

Well rishabh pant is just 1yr + few months older than me & leading a team upfront in ipl 🤷‍♂️



Crazy as to how much talented he is & how much he can achieve in his life. — Baadal (@cloud___33) March 30, 2021

Rishabh Pant being the Captain of DC shows IPL is all about Brand Value , Even when Better Brains Can lead the Team to new Heights



With Ashwin being the smartest Brain in this Generation, Prithvi Shaw being successful as the Captain in lower level, Pant been appointed#IPL2021 — Aditya Pandey (@Tweet_by_Aditya) March 30, 2021

Why smith is always ignored? — RAJASREE DAS (@gabba141notout) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

LoL Why the management had made this wrong decision , he was playing good for the couple of months , now captain will have more pressure to bat. I thought Rahane or Smith will be the captain ☹️😏 — ⭐ Rajesh ⭐ (@itisrajeshkc) March 30, 2021

~ Smith :

Am I joke to you🙄 pic.twitter.com/vrLGwChgA0 — Thaladhoniveriyan😎CSK💛👑 (@Thaladhoniabar1) March 30, 2021

When Mahi was send to first wc T20 as a captian with young team no one ever believe he could lead us to win the tournament.

Pant is relatively young I agree but has some experience may be he lead DC to win their first tittle victory. hope for the best. I personally support this — mishra g budaun vale (@desiAllan) March 30, 2021

This will affect his game, like it did for KL Rahul ans shreyas iyer, pushed their strike rates to all time low. Hope Rishabh does well and doesn't follow their suite — Red Viper (@imabhi2501) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

Rishabh pant right now : pic.twitter.com/gRV85X9jCC — Ashni Agrawal (@ashni_06) March 30, 2021

While @ashwinravi99 and @stevesmith49 is In the Team....Yyy u Made Pant as a Captain...Come On @DelhiCapitals He dint Even Captain One Match In International..😔😔😔 — Praga (@Praga_31) March 30, 2021

So, it is Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni then! 😍😍😍 — CricBuddies (@cricbuddies) March 30, 2021

Was going to tweet that Pant’s season reminds of Dhoni’s first two years. The disdain for bowlers, the ultra attacking mode, the unconventional keeping coming good. An icon among his peers.Thought it was premature but now that he’s announced DC’ captain seems a good call to make. — Rohithaashv (@rohithaashv) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

Just hope people don't demolarize Rishabh Pant by bringing up MS Dhoni's name and tagging him every time Delhi Capitals lose a match.



'MS Dhoni' chants didn't help him in the stadium before the pandemic. #IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 30, 2021

"A dream come true" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant started his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). The youngster has been with the team since 2016. After he was named skipper, Pant remarked that he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the team.

The Delhi cricketer said that leading this team was a dream come true for him and seemed eager to give his best for the franchise.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," Pant said.

Rishabh Pant will become the fifth-youngest captain to lead an IPL team. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Suresh Raina and Shreyas Iyer are ahead of him on this list.

In the upcoming edition of the IPL, though, he is the youngest among all eight captains.