Rishabh Pant meets India Under-19 teammate’s parents after LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant met the family of his teammate Avesh Khan after the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Avesh and Rishabh played together for the India Under-19 team during the 2016 U19 World Cup. After being teammates at Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier in IPL, the duo is playing for LSG this season.
The Lucknow franchise shared a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to give their fans a glimpse of Rishabh Pant's interaction with Avesh Khan's family members. In it, Pant could be seen greeting Avesh's parents and then interacting with a couple of kids. The post was captioned:
"Ye under-19 vali dosti hai. (This friendship is from their U19 days)."
You can watch the video below:
LSG win two out of their first four games in IPL 2025
The Super Giants began the season with a narrow one-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals. They made a comeback by beating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the following match.
However, they could not build on the winning momentum, as they suffered a dismal 8-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Rishabh Pant-led side then registered a 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their latest IPL 2025 match on Friday (April 4) and currently occupy the sixth spot in the points table.
Here is LSG's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025:
April 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3.30pm
April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 3.30pm
April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7.30pm
April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 7.30pm
April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7.30pm
April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm
May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7.30pm
May 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, 7.30pm
May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm
May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, 7.30pm
Do you think LSG will reach the playoffs in IPL 2025 under Rishabh Pant's leadership? Let us know your opinions and predictions in the comments section.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS