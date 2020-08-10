'Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni will get two IPLs to stake a claim for a place in the T20 World Cup squad' - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that the next two editions of the IPL would present a great opportunity for players like Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni to stake a claim for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Sanjay Manjrekar put forth his views on the importance of the IPL in defining the future of some of the upcoming as well as established Indian cricket stars, while answering queries related to the same on the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

The 55-year-old observed that the Indian T20 team for the next World Cup could undergo significant changes based on the performances in the two upcoming IPLs.

"The last time we saw the Indian T20 team it looked a certain way but there is going to be at least 2 IPLs I think before the next T20 World Cup. So you will have a lot of these performances coming and changing the dynamics a little bit."

He added that even players who are considered as certainties like KL Rahul could face competition from other players.

"People who feel cemented or established in the team, will all be challenged. It will be wonderful to watch, people like Rahul who at the moment looks a certainty."

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that with Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni likely to play a couple of IPLs before the next T20 World Cup, they could stake a claim for the wicket-keeper's spot in the Indian lineup.

"Rishabh Pant gets 2 IPLs to stake a claim, Dhoni will be playing 2 IPLs. So it will be fun."

Rishabh Pant is getting in the IPL mood 💥



(via @DelhiCapitals) pic.twitter.com/6srrBLjjGz — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 4, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar on the importance of the IPL for Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson

Rishabh Pant has been warming the benches in India's recent limited-overs matches

Sanjay Manjrekar was asked if the upcoming IPL would be a big one for Sanju Samson to throw in his name for consideration as well.

The former part-time wicket-keeper mentioned that he finds it difficult to assess Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as they are extremely unpredictable.

"People like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, for me as an analyst watching the players and trying to make an assessment, sometimes predictions go right or wrong, they are both slightly enigmatic for me."

Manjrekar opined that Rishabh Pant has the capability to alter the course of the match in a matter of a few deliveries.

"Rishabh Pant, definitely there is something there. There is an X-factor and he will suddenly win you games in 10 minutes, that you thought you were losing."

He also praised the sublime batting of Sanju Samson, and said that the Kerala man's strokeplay is very pleasing on the eye.

"Sanju Samson as well, the kind of batting that he has got when he is on song, he just takes your breath away."

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted that the most critical thing is consistency, considering the number of contenders fighting for limited spots in the team.

"But finally consistency and generally winning performances is important, there is so much cricket happening and people clamouring for a batting position."

He added that although Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have abundant talent and potential, it will be their performances and records that will create the final impression.

"Talent is there, class is there, potential is there but finally I am going to look at Sanju Samson's performances and Rishabh Pant's numbers as well to make a judgement on them."

Sanjay Manjrekar iterated that both of them would have to dish out consistent performances to stake a claim for a spot in the Indian team.

"So, it is another big IPL and all everyone wants from them is consistency. It can't be one good innings and then 3-4 failures where it seems that you have just thrown it away."

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are the batting mainstays of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively. An outstanding IPL season would help either of them in putting pressure on KL Rahul for a place in the Indian limited-overs lineup.