"Rishabh Pant was paid 27crs just to make sure RCB plays Eliminator and not Qualifier"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG score 227/3 in IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is playing host to tonight's IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Visiting team captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

Nuwan Thushara dismissed Super Giants opener Matthew Breetzke (14) in the third over to provide an early breakthrough for the Royal Challengers. Rishabh Pant walked in at number three and played an astonishing knock of 118 (61) to power LSG to a massive total of 227/3 in 20 overs. Pant's second IPL century comprised eight sixes and 11 fours.

Mitchell Marsh (67) played ideal second fiddle to him with an aggressive half-century as the duo put on a marathon 152-run partnership for the second wicket. Nuwan Thushara bowled a decent spell of 4-0-26-1 for RCB, while the rest of the bowlers proved expensive.

The high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and RCB entertained the fans. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Rishabh Pant was paid 27crs just to make sure RCB plays the Eliminator and not the Qualifier," a fan wrote.

"Pant’s consistency has been great"- Matthew Breetzke after first innings of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

During the mid-innings break, LSG's debutant opener Matthew Breetzke expressed excitement about getting the chance to play his first match in the IPL. Reflecting on his experience, Breetzke said:

"Obviously it's a great privilege to be playing in the IPL. Didn't go my way. Seems fine on concussion, let's see how the next two hours goes. Thushara swung the ball both ways and it was difficult for both of us. He was all over me and Mitch."

"There were indeed nerves but I felt pretty confident for the last two months. It's been unreal to be honest. Pant’s consistency has been great, he hasn't had a great time with the bat but the boys love him," the South African batter added.

At the time of writing, Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached 31/0 in two overs in the chase of 228.

