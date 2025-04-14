Rishabh Pant plays an outrageous reverse scoop for a six in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant crafted his trademark reverse scoop to send the ball all the way for a six in the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana International Stadium against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, April 14. With the home side finding themselves under the pump, the keeper-batter played the shot to put the pressure back on the opposition.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the innings as MS Dhoni brought on Jamie Overton for his first. While the first two deliveries went only for a couple of singles, the skipper decided to change his stance and lifted the ball over the third man region. The first over from Overton yielded 11 runs.

Watch the outrageous shot from Rishabh Pant:

Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, both of whom shared the new ball, dismissed Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, respectively for single-figure scores. Later, Ravindra Jadeja plucked the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (30) and Ayush Badoni (22) to further send the Super Kings into ascendancy.

Rishabh Pant announced one change to Lucknow Super Giants' XI after losing the toss at Ekana Stadium

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant during toss. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the toss went in Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's favor as the star cricketer opted to bowl first. Dhoni announced two changes to their side, bringing in Shaik Rasheed and Overton for Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway, respectively.

Pant, meanwhile, revealed that the only change to their side was Marsh coming in for Himmat Singh as the Aussie all-rounder missed the previous match due to his daughter's illness. After a lean six matches of the season, the Super Giants skipper has finally come good, getting to his half-century off 42 deliveries.

Until his fifty against the Super Kings, the southpaw's highest score in IPL 2025 was 21. The Super Giants are coming off a win against the Gujarat Titans. By contrast, the Yellow Army desperately need a victory to get their campaign back on track after five consecutive defeats.

