Rishabh Pant: Rehab is very irritating, but you have to do it at the end of the day

Team India keeper-batter and Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has described his rehabilitation procedure following his car accident as irritating and boring. He, however, added that he had to do it wholeheartedly since that was the only way he could recover from the injuries sustained during the horrific accident.

The 26-year-old cricketer was lucky to escape with injuries after his car crashed into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee on the morning of December 30, 2022. Having completed his recovery process sooner than expected, Pant is set to make a comeback during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In part two of a special series titled 'Miracle Man' on bcci.tv, the Indian cricketer opened up about the challenges of rehabilitation and the monotony associated with it.

"Firstly, rehab is very irritating. The worst thing about rehab is that you have to do the same thing again and again. At the same time, you have to do it because you don't have any other choice. It's boring. You have to do the same stuff, you have to see the same people, but you have to do it at the end of the day. The more boring you do, the better you get [sic]," Pant said in the clip.

At the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Pant went through periods of erratic mood swings as the recovery period dragged on. The 26-year-old, however, acknowledged the support from the staff and termed them understanding and considerate.

"People in NCA were very welcoming. It's easier said than done - you are feeling frustrated and take it out on people. At the same time, when they take it in a good sense, like, 'he is also going through a tough time. He needs to recover.' Every time, you are not in the same mood. During such a long injury period, you are bound to get frustrated. During that period, the NCA was very supportive [sic]." Pant asserted.

Releasing an official medical update on Pant earlier this week, the BCCI confirmed that the cricketer can keep wickets for DC during IPL 2024.

"I just love being on the field" - Rishabh Pant

Despite being away from competitive cricket for more than 14 months, Pant does not have any apprehensions about returning to the field. In fact, the only emotions he has are that of ecstasy and excitement.

"Really confident [about] getting back on the field. It's been amazing. I feel so happy when I go to the ground. I think the love of cricket has gone up. I used to love it more than anything before also. Still, there is an increase in that. I just love being on the field," Pant signed off, while speaking about his much-awaited comeback.

The keeper-batter will be seen in action when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on March 23.