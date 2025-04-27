Rishabh Pant's reverse sweep goes wrong as his horror run continues in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's torrid run in IPL 2025 continued as he was dismissed for yet another single-digit score on Sunday, April 27, against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-handed batter miscued a reverse sweep in just his second ball and ended up offering an easy catch to the fielder.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of LSG's chase, with Will Jacks bowling his first over. The Englishman struck on his first ball, getting the better of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran. In came Pant, who got a lucky boundary off the outside edge of his bat on his first delivery. However, his reverse sweep on the next ball went straight to Karn Sharma at short third man.

Jacks had also made a vital contribution with the bat for MI after the home side were put into bat. The spin-bowling all-rounder scored a 21-ball 29, adding 55 off 35 deliveries with Ryan Rickelton for the second wicket. He also stitched a 28-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav as the five-time champions amassed 215 in 20 overs.

Rishabh Pant and Co. fail miserably in massive run-chase at the Wankhede Stadium

With the captain himself in woeful form, the Super Giants found the going tough against MI. Pooran (27), Mitchell Marsh (34), Ayush Badoni (35) and David Miller (24) tried their best to keep their side in the run-chase, but the consistent fall of wickets saw them fall short by 54 runs.

Rickelton was the destroyer-in-chief with the bat, scoring 58 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar struck 54 off 28 deliveries. In the process, Suryakumar also became the leading run-getter in IPL 2025 and the holder of the Orange Cap. Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20 off 10 balls) also made crucial contributions to the cause.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah starred with a four-wicket haul, while Trent Boult picked up three. Will Jacks took two wickets and Corbin Bosch got one.

