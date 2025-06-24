Ritika Sajdeh’s description of Yuzvendra Chahal leaves Rohit Sharma & Harbhajan Singh with uncontrollable laughter [Watch]

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of star Indian batter Rohit Sharma, left her husband and Harbhajan Singh in splits with her description of Yuzvendra Chahal. Rohit Sharma and Ritika recently appeared on 'Who's The Boss,' a talk show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

During the conversation on the episode, Ritika was asked to describe her thoughts about wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. She hilariously described Chahal as a 'cartoon.'

"Cartoon. Usually he is a cartoon," she laughingly said.

Hearing her response, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh burst out laughing. Geeta Basra too laughed along as nobody in the room could control themselves. Rohit was also seen hiding his face with his hand while Harbhajan pointed out his hand to Ritika, unable to control himself.

Watch the clip from the show posted by a user on the social media platform Instagram below -

Yuzvendra Chahal featured alongside Rohit Sharma in the 2013 IPL season

While Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma have been seen playing together for India in international cricket, the wrist-spinner also played the IPL with Rohit, though just for one season.

Chahal made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013. It was the same year when Rohit Sharma took over as the captain of the franchise. However, Chahal played just one match in the entire season and went wicketless.

Notably, Chahal also played with Rohit for MI in the 2011 edition of the Champions League T20, where he featured in six matches. The spinner was released ahead of the 2014 season and went to play for teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Chahal has played 174 matches in the IPL and is the leading wicket-taker of the league with 221 scalps. Meanwhile, Rohit, who is still with MI, has played 272 matches and has piled on 7046 at an average of 29.85 at a strike-rate of 132.09 with two hundreds and 47 fifties to his name.

