Ritika Sajdeh & Sanjana Ganesan, among other players’ wives, leave Wankhede Stadium after MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan, were among several players' spouses seen exiting the Wankhede Stadium following the IPL 2025 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). The match was played on Tuesday, May 6, in Mumbai.

Ad

Batting first, the hosts struggled to find their rhythm, finishing their 20 overs at 155/8. Will Jacks was the standout performer with 53 off 35 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav (35) and Corbin Bosch (27) made valuable contributions.

In response, GT lost Sai Sudharsan (5) in the second over. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler (30) then steadied the innings with a 72-run stand off 63 balls for the second wicket. Sherfane Rutherford, coming in at No. 4, played some aggressive strokes to push GT to 107/2 in 14 overs, before rain interrupted play.

Ad

Trending

After the game resumed, Mumbai mounted a comeback, removing Gill (43), Rutherford (28), Shahrukh Khan (6), and Rashid Khan (2) in quick succession. GT found themselves under pressure at 132/6 after 18 overs, with Rahul Tewatia (5) and Gerald Coetzee (5) at the crease, when rain halted play once again.

The match was then shortened to 19 overs with a revised target of 147. GT required 15 runs off the final over, bowled by Deepak Chahar. The visitors held their nerve and clinched victory on the last ball, winning the thriller by three wickets.

Ad

Following the match, several players' family members, including Ritika Sajdeh, Sanjana Ganesan, Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav’s wife), and GT coach Ashish Nehra’s wife, Rushma Nehra, were seen leaving the stadium.

Fans can check out the X videos here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

With this victory, the Titans moved to the top of the points table with 16 points from 11 matches, while the Mumbai Indians are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 games.

“I think we fought really well” - MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflects on the game against GT

The Mumbai Indians suffered a tough three-wicket defeat to Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2025 on May 6. During the post-match presentation, MI captain Hardik Pandya praised his bowlers for their efforts, acknowledging their commitment. He said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

Ad

“I think we fought really well, we kept pushing as a group. I think it wasn't a 150 wicket, but we were short by 25 runs. Credit to the bowlers as they kept fighting (throughout the innings.). Dropped catches do bite you, but the catches didn't bite us much. Really happy with the boys giving their 120 percent in the field and not giving up. The ground wasn't wet in the first innings, but it was difficult for us as the rain kept coming in (during the second innings.) We had to play the game and we did that.”

The Mumbai Indians will next take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 11, in Dharamsala.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More