"Rivals have spinners like Narine and Varun": Former IPL winner questions CSK's tactics in IPL 2025 match against KKR

Former India batter and 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mohammad Kaif questioned the surface used for Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai hosted the IPL 2025 clash on Friday.

Kaif raised questions about playing on a slow pitch despite KKR possessing quality spinners such as Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. He also asked whether the ongoing IPL 2025 was MS Dhoni's swansong and if the five-time champions needed changes to turn their fortunes around.

"Is this Dhoni's last season? The way CSK's season is going, is the time right for a change? Last question: Why give a slow pitch at home when the rivals have spinners like Naraine and Varun?," Kaif wrote on X on Friday.

KKR dominate CSK at Chepauk, restrict Men in Yellow to 103 for 9

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first in Chennai on Friday. The decision was vindicated by bowlers, who restricted CSK to 103/9 in 20 overs. It was CSK's second-lowest first-innings score in their IPL history.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the KKR bowlers, claiming figures of 3/13 in four overs, including the wicket of new CSK captain MS Dhoni for 1. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy gave good support to the West Indian mystery spinner, taking two wickets apiece.

None of the CSK batters got going with the bat. Seven CSK batters failed to cross double digits as the KKR bowlers dominated proceedings in Chennai. They kept the large crowd at Chepauk quiet for large periods of time in the innings. Shivam Dube top scored for the hosts, scoring 31 runs in 29 balls.

At the toss, Dhoni had emphasised the need to focus on the basics and urged the CSK batters to focus on the basics.

"A couple of games we lost by big margins, but otherwise it was about the small things - about one over going for 20 runs. Our batters are more authentic as batters, they won't slog everything. They just need to back their instincts. It is important to start well, get boundaries early on and try to get a couple of early wickets as well," Dhoni said at the toss.

Chasing 104 runs for victory, KKR romped home to an eight-wicket win with Narine top-scoring for the reigning champions, scoring 44 runs from 18 balls.

