"Riyan Parag Apology Form is Out"- Top 10 funny memes after Parag's 84* powers RR to 185/5 in IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a total of 185/5 in the first innings of the ninth match of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. The Delhi bowlers vindicated his decision with a wonderful bowling performance, restricting the hosts to just 58/3 in the first 10 overs. Dangerous RR top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Jos Buttler (11), and Sanju Samson (15) were back in the hut without much contribution.

Riyan Parag took the onus on himself when his side were in a tricky situation and took the game deep with a responsible knock. Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Dhruv Jurel (20) injected momentum into the innings with their cameos from the other end.

Parag then unleashed a carnage in the death overs to push Rajasthan Royals' total beyond 180, which looked doubtful at one juncture. He smashed 25 runs in the final over off Anrich Nortje to finish the innings on a high for the home team. Parag remained unbeaten on 84 off 45 balls, including seven boundaries and six maximums.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring innings in the ninth match of IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to events that unfolded throughout 20 overs by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I have worked very hard and getting the fruits now for it" - Riyan Parag after first innings of DC vs RR IPL 2024 match

Speaking during the mid-innings break, RR middle-order batter Riyan Parag reflected on his magnificent knock, saying:

"I think it is fruit of a lot of practice. It's not the bowler but the ball he is bowling. I practised that a lot before IPL which helped me execute it today. I always have my options ready both sides of the wicket and that is where I am working on. Backing myself that wherever it comes that I will hit that for a boundary."

He added:

"Sometimes it comes off sometimes it doesn't. Sanga and Sanju bhaiya came in and told me to take it deep. I had confidence in myself that if I stayed there till the end, I could get the big shots away. It's been tough, I am little emotional right now. Lot of work has gone by, I have worked very hard and the getting the fruits for it."

