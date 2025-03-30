Riyan Parag celebrates wildly after pulling off one-handed stunner to dismiss Shivam Dube in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag pulled off an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss the dangerous Shivam Dube in the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match took place in Guwahati on March 30.

Chasing 183 for victory, Dube walked in with CSK reeling at 46/2 in 7.1 overs. However, the tall left-hander remained unfazed and looked to be at his best with a boundary and two maximums off his first nine deliveries. Dube smashed leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for a boundary and a six off the first two balls of the 10th over.

Then, his hard drive off a full delivery outside off-stump looked to be heading safely into the gap. However, Parag flung himself to the side of the ball and plucked a one-handed catch inches off the ground. The RR skipper could not hide his elation and celebrated wildly, given the situation of the game.

Here is a video of Parag's magical grab to get the better of Shivam Dube:

Parag's stunning catch reduced CSK to 72/3 in 9.3 overs with another 111 runs needed off 63 balls. Earlier in the contest, the RR skipper scored a crucial 28-ball 37 to help his side amass a formidable 182 for 9 in 20 overs.

CSK-RR clash heading towards a tense finish

Skipper Riyan Parag's catch tilted the contest against CSK in RR's direction after the first half of the run-chase. However, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brilliant half-century, reaching the milestone off just 37 deliveries to keep his side in the hunt.

Unfortunately for the Men in Yellow, Gaikwad fell at a crucial time on 63 from 44 balls with CSK still needing 54 from 25 deliveries. As things stand, CSK are 129/5 in 15.5 overs, with MS Dhoni joining a well-set Ravindra Jadeja (13 off 12) at the crease.

Both teams are desperate for a win after losing their previous outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. While CSK entered the contest with one win in two games, RR lost both their matches thus far this season.

