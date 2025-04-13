Riyan Parag drops Virat Kohli on 7 after mix-up with Tushar Deshpande in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag handed Virat Kohli a major reprieve after a costly dropped catch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The ace batter was batting on just seven runs when he was dropped off Sandeep Sharma's bowling in the fourth over at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

Chasing 174 for a fourth straight away win, Phil Salt got RCB off to a flying start as Kohli largely played second fiddle in the early powerplay overs. Kohli tried to get a move on after scoring only seven runs off his first six deliveries. He tried to take on Sandeep Sharma, a bowler who has had the better of him in the past.

The right-arm pacer dropped the pace to begin his spell, and completely deceived Kohli. The ace batter was way early into the shot, and had no control over it as it lobbed straight up in the air. Riyan Parag had to run in from long on, but by his standards, it was a regulation catch.

However, the fielder could not get in the best possible position under the ball after being disrupted by Tushar Deshpande's movement, who was also coming in for the catch. Have a look at the missed opportunity right here:

The afternoon contest has been a nightmare for the fielders, who have struggled to spot the ball throughout. Virat Kohli had dropped a sitter at long-off to hand Dhruv Jurel a second life in the first innings. Yash Dayal had also dropped a catch in the powerplay, while Phil Salt had to let go of the ball in an attempt to save a six struck by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RCB cruising along comfortably in the run chase as Virat Kohli looks to bat deep

The dropped catch robbed RR of the sole chance of any momentum in the powerplay. RCB continued their perfect start after Parag's mishap to post 65 runs in six overs, and stay well ahead of the required run rate.

Phil Salt recorded a sublime fifty, but was dismissed soon after in the ninth over. However. they are more than favorites to close down the run chase after reaching the 100-run mark in the 10th over, at the time of writing.

