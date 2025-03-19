Riyan Parag receives applause from RR teammates after his blistering knock of 144* (64) in practice match ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) middle-order batter Riyan Parag received applause from his teammates after his magnificent performance in a practice match ahead of IPL 2025. Parag is one of the six players retained by RR before the mega auction last year.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in IPL 2024, amassing 573 runs in 15 games and helping the Royals reach the playoffs. RR management showed faith in his abilities and potential by retaining him for a huge sum of ₹14 crore.

The franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday to give a glimpse of Riyan Parag's preparations ahead of the new season. In it, Parag could be seen walking back to the dugout after scoring 144*(64), including 10 sixes and 16 fours. Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel appreciated Riyan Parag's brilliant performance with warm applause. The post was captioned:

You can watch the video below:

"They have the Indian team's present and future"- Aakash Chopra on RR squad ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of IPL 2025 in a video on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that RR has invested heavily in India's present and future batters like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag after releasing elite overseas players like Jos Buttler. Chopra said:

"They have the Indian team's present and future. Sanju Samson is T20's present and future. Yashasvi Jaiswal is your present and future in Tests. Dhruv Jurel is the future. You can look towards Riyan Parag from that point of view. So the Indian batters they have are all very, very promising, and that is thumbs up with both hands. They are very good. "

He continued:

"They have little international experience, but they are primarily young. I won't say they are inexperienced but they are not major superstars. All of them are hungry. They are all promising and young. If you look at Riyan Parag, he went out due to injury, or else he was getting into the scheme of things of Indian cricket."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

