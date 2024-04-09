"Rizwan: Abbu is back Babar bhai"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a decent total of 182/9 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosted the clash on Tuesday, April 9.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh vindicated their captain's decision by bowling wonderful spells with the new ball. Hyderabad's top-order struggled against the duo as they extracted swing consistently to trouble the batters.

Arshdeep dismissed Travis Head (21) and Aiden Markram (0) in the third over to give a great start to the home team. Sam Curran then sent the in-form Abhishek Sharma (16) back to the pavilion in the fifth over, reducing SRH to 39/3.

Nitish Reddy, 20, took the onus on himself and resurrected Sunriser's innings with a flamboyant half-century, his first in the IPL. He smashed five sixes and four fours en route to 64 (37) before perishing in the 17th over. Abdul Samad (25) and Shahbaz Ahmed (14*) supported him with vital cameos to push SRH's total to 182.

Arshdeep Singh was sensational for PBKS with the ball, ending with figures of 4-0-29-4.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 23rd match of IPL 2024 between SRH and PBKS on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"There was some movement in the wicket"- PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh after 1st innings of IPL 2024 match vs SRH

At the mid-innings break PBKS bowler Arshdeep Singh reflected on his team's bowling performance, saying:

"To start with there was some movement in the wicket, it was sticky and the dew came in, it settled on later. I was happy till the third over, still a good day, just trying to stick to my plans and worked out well for me."

He continued:

"Not really, it's because of the ground dimensions as well, hitting boundary straight was easy than the square of the wicket, wanted to use the wicket and used the slower bouncers last game and in this game used the square boundaries to good effect."

Do you think Hyderabad's side did a good job with the bat eventually after a poor start? Let us know in the comments section below.