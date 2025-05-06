RJ Mahvash answers paparazzi about the team she is supporting in IPL 2025 [Watch]

RJ Mahvash was asked by the paparazzi which team she is supporting in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. RJ Mahvash is also an actor and a film producer and has been seen in the stands during this season.

Ad

She first posed for the paparazzi and was then asked about the team she is supporting in the ongoing season. While walking away, she turned back and answered that she is supporting Punjab Kings (PBKS). She also made the victory sign with a hand gesture while answering the question.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

Ad

Trending

RJ Mahvash has been spotted with PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal several times now. Moreover, she has been seen supporting the Punjab Kings from the stands during their matches in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, which makes her answer an obvious one.

She has also been a great supporter of Chahal, appreciating him for his performances by putting up stories on her Instagram handle as well throughout the ongoing season.

How have PBKS fared in IPL 2025 so far?

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash and other supporters of Punjab Kings must be proud and happy as the team has been performing well in this year's IPL. They have managed to win seven out of their 11 matches and with three defeats, have 15 points.

Ad

They have won their last two matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and are in fine form. Their next clash is against Delhi Capitals (DC) and they will be keen to continue their impressive run.

This has been their best-ever performance in the IPL since the 2014 season where they played the final. They have never qualified for the playoffs ever since but are now on the brink of sealing their qualification this season.

A change in leadership with Shreyas Iyer being the captain has also given them dividends as he has led the side exceptionally well so far. Punjab Kings will want to carry their performance as they aim for their maiden title this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More